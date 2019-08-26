App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 07:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo to launch NEX 3 5G mobile phone with Waterfall Display in September

It will likely arrive with the Snapdragon 855 or SD855 Plus SoC with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Only days after the launch of its first 5G handset, Vivo is reportedly gearing up for another big unveil. The Chinese smartphone maker already confirmed it would announce something about the upcoming NEX 3 this week, and the recent announcement maintains that promise.

The upcoming Vivo NEX 3 will support 5G connectivity, and debut as the company’s second 5G handset, after the Vivo iQOO Pro 5G. The Weibo post on Vivo’s official handle also confirms the device will launch in September. Considering the phone is expected to be a flagship smartphone, it will likely arrive with the Snapdragon 855 or SD855 Plus SoC with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem.

The teaser on Weibo also gives us a glimpse of the “Waterfall Screen” Vivo has been teasing. The display is rumoured to have 100-percent screen-to-body ratio, the best of any smartphone. A sketch of the upcoming devices also points to a circular triple rear camera module. Vivo has also confirmed a 3.5mm headphone jack on the forthcoming NEX 3.

Close

Renowned Twitter tipster Ben Geskin recently leaked a few details about Vivo’s upcoming 5G smartphone.

related news

According to the tweet, the NEX 3 will also get a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The tweet also mentions a 99.6-percent screen-to-body ratio and a Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

The Vivo NEX was the first smartphone to introduce a pop-up selfie camera and do away with the notch altogether. While the pop-up selfie camera trend may have taken off in 2020, it was Vivo who brought the concept to smartphones more than a year ago.

The smartphone maker is now attempting to achieve another groundbreaking innovation with the waterfall screen, which will house an in-display camera. The camera will likely be embedded into the display, making it another first in mobile display tech.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 26, 2019 07:15 pm

tags #5G #smartphones #Vivo

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.