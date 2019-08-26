Vivo to launch NEX 3 5G mobile phone with Waterfall Display in September

Only days after the launch of its first 5G handset, Vivo is reportedly gearing up for another big unveil. The Chinese smartphone maker already confirmed it would announce something about the upcoming NEX 3 this week, and the recent announcement maintains that promise.

The upcoming Vivo NEX 3 will support 5G connectivity, and debut as the company’s second 5G handset, after the Vivo iQOO Pro 5G. The Weibo post on Vivo’s official handle also confirms the device will launch in September. Considering the phone is expected to be a flagship smartphone, it will likely arrive with the Snapdragon 855 or SD855 Plus SoC with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem.

The teaser on Weibo also gives us a glimpse of the “Waterfall Screen” Vivo has been teasing. The display is rumoured to have 100-percent screen-to-body ratio, the best of any smartphone. A sketch of the upcoming devices also points to a circular triple rear camera module. Vivo has also confirmed a 3.5mm headphone jack on the forthcoming NEX 3.

Renowned Twitter tipster Ben Geskin recently leaked a few details about Vivo’s upcoming 5G smartphone.

According to the tweet, the NEX 3 will also get a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The tweet also mentions a 99.6-percent screen-to-body ratio and a Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

The Vivo NEX was the first smartphone to introduce a pop-up selfie camera and do away with the notch altogether. While the pop-up selfie camera trend may have taken off in 2020, it was Vivo who brought the concept to smartphones more than a year ago.