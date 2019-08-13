Vivo to launch first 5G gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 855+ chipset on August 22

As the foldable smartphone trend begins to wane, 5G has emerged as the next big wave in the smartphone industry. Smartphone manufacturers’ such as Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, and OnePlus have either released or introduces phones with 5G modems. Vivo is gearing up to join their ranks with the iQOO Pro 5G gaming smartphone.

iQOO, a sub-brand of Vivo, is targeted towards mobile gaming audiences, which means that the company’s first 5G handset will be a gaming phone. While we know a Vivo 5G smartphone has been coming for quite some time now, the Chinese smartphone maker only recently confirmed that the device will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

According to the Weibo post, the iQOO Pro 5G smartphone will launch on August 22. Vivo’s latest 5G smartphone also appeared on Chinese certification website TENAA. The TENAA listing revealed key specifications about the iQOO Pro 5G phone.

The listing states that the iQOO Pro 5G smartphone sports a 6.41-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset also gets a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and a third 12-megapixel lens. At the front, the device gets a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The listing also reveals up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The phone will run on a 4,410mAh battery capacity with 44W fast charging support. The iQOO Pro 5G handset is powered by Snapdragon 855+ chipset with the X50 5G modem. On the software front, the device will run on the latest Android 9 Pie with software enhancements to enhance its gaming performance.