Vivo to launch a new entry-level Y90 in India during mid-July

After releasing the Z1Pro in India, Vivo is gearing up for the launch of a new Y-series smartphone in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer would launch the Vivo Y90 in India during mid-July.

The Vivo Y90 would launch as an entry-level smartphone in India. The smartphone is expected to be priced at Rs 6,990, according to a report by 91Mobiles. The Vivo Y90 would take on the Realme C2, Galaxy M10, and the Redmi 7A that is launching today.

There is not much known about the specs that the Y90 would carry. The report states that it could come with a 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant. In terms of camera, the Y90 could have a single 8MP sensor at the back and a 5MP front camera for selfies.

Vivo recently updated the Y-Series in India with the launch of Vivo Y12. The smartphone starts at Rs 11,990 for the base variant with 3GB + 64GB storage. It features a 6.35-inch Halo FullView HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels and a water-drop notch on top.