App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo to launch a new entry-level Y90 in India during mid-July

The Vivo Y90 would launch as an entry-level smartphone in India and could be priced at Rs 6,990

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After releasing the Z1Pro in India, Vivo is gearing up for the launch of a new Y-series smartphone in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer would launch the Vivo Y90 in India during mid-July.

The Vivo Y90 would launch as an entry-level smartphone in India. The smartphone is expected to be priced at Rs 6,990, according to a report by 91Mobiles. The Vivo Y90 would take on the Realme C2, Galaxy M10, and the Redmi 7A that is launching today.

There is not much known about the specs that the Y90 would carry. The report states that it could come with a 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant. In terms of camera, the Y90 could have a single 8MP sensor at the back and a 5MP front camera for selfies. 

Close

Vivo recently updated the Y-Series in India with the launch of Vivo Y12. The smartphone starts at Rs 11,990 for the base variant with 3GB + 64GB storage. It features a 6.35-inch Halo FullView HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels and a water-drop notch on top. 

related news

Performance specs include 2.0GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Y12 gets a 5,000 mAh battery, like the Z1Pro(Review). Camera unit includes triple cameras at the back with a primary 13MP sensor. 

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 04:54 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology #Vivo

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.