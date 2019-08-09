Vivo S1 vs Realme X vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specifications, price and features compared

Which phone comes out a winner? Check the specs and compare for yourself
The Vivo S1 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 17,990. The price range puts it in direct competition with the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme X, which are very popular in the segment. Does the Vivo S1 have enough weight on paper to take on its competition?Let's compare the specifications and features of the Vivo S1 with the Realme X and Redmi Note 7 Pro to find out :
|Parameters
|Vivo S1
|Realme X
|Redmi Note 7 Pro
|Display
|6.38-inch Halo FullView Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. It features a water-drop notch for the front camera
|6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has an all-screen design with no notch and a slightly thick chin bezel.
|6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top.
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio P65
|2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU.
|2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 612 GPU.
|RAM and Storage options
|4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, expandable via microSD.
4GB + 128GB,8GB +128GB.
|4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB.
|Rear Camera
|Triple camera setup with 16MP f/1.78 + 8MP + 2MP sensors
|48MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.4)
|48MP (f/1.79) + 5MP.
|Front camera
|32MP f/2.0 sensor
|16MP f/2.0 sensor
|13MP f/2.0 sensor
|Battery
|4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging
|3,765 mAh battery with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge support.
|4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 fast charging support.
|OS
|Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9
|Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
|Android 9.0 based MiUi 10
|Connectivity
|In-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock
|In-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
Connectivity
options
|4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support.
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack, USB Type-C.
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack.
|Colour Options
|Skyline Blue and Diamond Black
|Space Blue, Polar White.
|Neptune Blue, Space Black, Nebula Red, Clear White
|Price
|Rs 17,990 for 4GB + 128GB, Rs 18,990 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 19,990 for 6GB + 128GB
|Rs 16,999 for 4GB + 128GB and Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GB
|Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB and Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 02:00 pm