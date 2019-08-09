Vivo S1 vs Realme X vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specifications, price and features compared

The Vivo S1 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 17,990. The price range puts it in direct competition with the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme X, which are very popular in the segment. Does the Vivo S1 have enough weight on paper to take on its competition?

Parameters Vivo S1 Realme X Redmi Note 7 Pro Display 6.38-inch Halo FullView Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. It features a water-drop notch for the front camera 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has an all-screen design with no notch and a slightly thick chin bezel. 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top. Processor MediaTek Helio P65 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU. 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 612 GPU. RAM and Storage options 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, expandable via microSD. 4GB + 128GB, 8GB +128GB. 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB. Rear Camera Triple camera setup with 16MP f/1.78 + 8MP + 2MP sensors 48MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.4) 48MP (f/1.79) + 5MP. Front camera 32MP f/2.0 sensor 16MP f/2.0 sensor 13MP f/2.0 sensor Battery 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging 3,765 mAh battery with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge support. 4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 fast charging support. OS Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9 Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Connectivity In-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock In-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock Connectivity Close options 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support. 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack, USB Type-C. 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack. Colour Options Skyline Blue and Diamond Black Space Blue, Polar White. Neptune Blue, Space Black, Nebula Red, Clear White Price Rs 17,990 for 4GB + 128GB, Rs 18,990 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 19,990 for 6GB + 128GB Rs 16,999 for 4GB + 128GB and Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GB Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB and Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB

Let's compare the specifications and features of the Vivo S1 with the Realme X and Redmi Note 7 Pro to find out :