you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo S1 vs Realme X vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specifications, price and features compared

Which phone comes out a winner? Check the specs and compare for yourself

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Vivo S1 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 17,990. The price range puts it in direct competition with the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme X, which are very popular in the segment. Does the Vivo S1 have enough weight on paper to take on its competition?

Let's compare the specifications and features of the Vivo S1 with the Realme X and Redmi Note 7 Pro to find out :
ParametersVivo S1Realme XRedmi Note 7 Pro
Display6.38-inch Halo FullView Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. It features a water-drop notch for the front camera6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has an all-screen design with no notch and a slightly thick chin bezel.6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top.
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P652.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU.2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 612 GPU.
RAM and Storage options4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, expandable via microSD.

4GB + 128GB,

8GB +128GB.		4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB.
Rear CameraTriple camera setup with  16MP f/1.78 + 8MP + 2MP sensors48MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.4)48MP (f/1.79) + 5MP.
Front camera32MP f/2.0 sensor16MP f/2.0 sensor13MP f/2.0 sensor
Battery4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging3,765 mAh battery with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge support.4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 fast charging support.
OSAndroid 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9Android 9.0 based Color OS 6Android 9.0 based MiUi 10
ConnectivityIn-display fingerprint scanner and face unlockIn-display fingerprint scanner and face unlockRear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock

Connectivity

Close
options		4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support.4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack, USB Type-C.4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack.
Colour OptionsSkyline Blue and Diamond BlackSpace Blue, Polar White.Neptune Blue, Space Black, Nebula Red, Clear White
PriceRs 17,990 for 4GB + 128GB, Rs 18,990 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 19,990  for 6GB + 128GBRs 16,999 for 4GB + 128GB and Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GBRs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB and Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB
 

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 02:00 pm

tags #Realme #Redmi #smartphones #Technology #Vivo

