Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo S1 hands-on images and specs leaked, India launch in August

Vivo is yet to confirm the India launch, but a report suggests that Vivo S1 would be available offline in India, starting August.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vivo is rumoured to launch the Vivo S1 in India in August. The smartphone was first earlier this year in China. Vivo is yet to confirm the India launch, but a report suggests that the phone would be available offline in India, starting August.

According to India Shopps, the Vivo S1 would feature a 12nm MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. The website has uploaded the spec sheet and images of the device. Images show the device with a dual-tone gradient finish.

The Vivo S1 would feature a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with an under-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone comes with minimum bezels, except the chin with slightly thicker bezels. 

The MediaTek Helio P65 SoC would be paired with 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB RAM with up to 128GB internal memory. There would be a large 4,500-mAh battery with Dual Engine Fast Charging support.

For imaging, the Vivo S1 would get a triple rear camera unit, as per the report. The rear camera would include a 16MP primary sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP sensor. The front camera would get a 32MP sensor with AI.

The Vivo S1 is rumoured to be launched in India below Rs 20,000 for the 4GB variant. It would boot on Android 9.0 out of the box.
tags #smartphones #Technology #Vivo

