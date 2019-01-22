Vivo Republic Day sale offers: Discounts on Vivo smartphones that you can't ignore

Vivo smartphones on sale during Flipkart and Amazon Republic Day sales
Vivo has announced a list of smartphones that will go on sale during the four days of Amazon and Flipkart’s Republic Day sales. Both sales will feature a plethora of Vivo smartphones for every budget. You’ll also get extra value for exchange on almost every Vivo smartphone model, along with a no-cost EMI payment option. Add to that, the huge price drop and added exchange value on the Vivo Nex, the company’s flagship offering. The Nex is a full-fledged flagship with a pop-up front camera, in-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845 SoC and an notch-less AMOLED display.All Vivo Smartphones Offers
|Model
|MOP (Rs)
|Sale Price (Rs)
|Additional Exchange Value (Rs)
|Platform
|Additional Offers
|V9 Pro (4GB)
|15,990
|13,990
|1,000
|Flipkart
|No Cost EMI payment option available
|V9 Pro (6GB)
|18,350
|15,990
|Amazon
|No Cost EMI payment option available
|Vivo NEX
|39,990
|39,990
|5,000
|Amazon
|No Cost EMI payment option available Rs 5,000 price drop on Amazon
|V11 Pro
|25,990
|25,990
|3,000
|Amazon & Flipkart
|No Cost EMI payment option available
|Y83 Pro
|13,990
|13,990
|3,000
|Amazon & Flipkart
|No Cost EMI payment option available
|V11
|20,990
|20,990
|3,000
|Amazon & Flipkart
|No Cost EMI payment option available
|Y95
|15,990
|15,990
|2,000
|Amazon & Flipkart
|No Cost EMI payment option available
|Y93 (4GB)
|13,990
|13,990
|2,000
|Amazon & Flipkart
|No Cost EMI payment option available
|Y93 (3GB)
|12,990
|12,990
|2,000
|Amazon & Flipkart
|No Cost EMI payment option available
|Y81 (3GB)
|10,990
|10,990
|2,000
|Amazon & Flipkart
|No Cost EMI payment option available
|Y91
|10,990
|10,990
|1,000
|Amazon & Flipkart
|No Cost EMI payment option available
Vivo is aiming on giving consumers the best value for their money with the reduced prices on all their 2018 smartphones. With Vivo taking the lead, you can expect all the major brands like Honor, Xiaomi, Asus, and Samsung to soon follow suit.If you'd also like to know more about Vivo's upcoming Dual Display Edition Smartphone: Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition — A smartphone that makes perfect sense