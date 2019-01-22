Vivo Republic Day sale offers: Discounts on Vivo smartphones that you can't ignore

Vivo has announced a list of smartphones that will go on sale during the four days of Amazon and Flipkart’s Republic Day sales. Both sales will feature a plethora of Vivo smartphones for every budget. You’ll also get extra value for exchange on almost every Vivo smartphone model, along with a no-cost EMI payment option. Add to that, the huge price drop and added exchange value on the Vivo Nex, the company’s flagship offering. The Nex is a full-fledged flagship with a pop-up front camera, in-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845 SoC and an notch-less AMOLED display.

Model MOP (Rs) Sale Price (Rs) Additional Exchange Value (Rs) Platform Additional Offers V9 Pro (4GB) 15,990 13,990 1,000 Flipkart No Cost EMI payment option available V9 Pro (6GB) 18,350 15,990 Amazon No Cost EMI payment option available Vivo NEX 39,990 39,990 5,000 Amazon No Cost EMI payment option available Rs 5,000 price drop on Amazon V11 Pro 25,990 25,990 3,000 Amazon & Flipkart No Cost EMI payment option available Y83 Pro 13,990 13,990 3,000 Amazon & Flipkart No Cost EMI payment option available V11 20,990 20,990 3,000 Amazon & Flipkart No Cost EMI payment option available Y95 15,990 15,990 2,000 Amazon & Flipkart No Cost EMI payment option available Y93 (4GB) 13,990 13,990 2,000 Amazon & Flipkart No Cost EMI payment option available Y93 (3GB) 12,990 12,990 2,000 Amazon & Flipkart No Cost EMI payment option available Y81 (3GB) 10,990 10,990 2,000 Amazon & Flipkart No Cost EMI payment option available Y91 10,990 10,990 1,000 Amazon & Flipkart No Cost EMI payment option available

Vivo is aiming on giving consumers the best value for their money with the reduced prices on all their 2018 smartphones. With Vivo taking the lead, you can expect all the major brands like Honor, Xiaomi, Asus, and Samsung to soon follow suit.

If you'd also like to know more about Vivo's upcoming Dual Display Edition Smartphone: