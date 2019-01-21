Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition — A smartphone that makes perfect sense

BETTER SELFIES | Moreover, the Lunar Ring located over the triple-camera setup does a surprisingly good job illuminating your face in dark spaces. Vivo promises customers that the rear display isn’t just for show, letting you add photos to customise the look of the phone. The Nex Dual Display Edition is equipped with 12-MP, 2-MP and a TOF (time-of-flight) 3D camera. The phone’s main 12-megapixel camera features a Sony IMX363 sensor and uses four-axis optical stabilisation to minimum camera shake while capturing videos. The 2-megapixel shooter and TOF camera combined with the beautification software ensure you get perfect selfie even in low light. Additionally, the 3D lens on the TOF camera can also map a face to create personalised beauty filters. (Image: Vivo)