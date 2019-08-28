Vivo NEX 3 5G mobile phone to launch with three rear cameras, Snapdragon 855+ SoC

After the discreet posts on social media, Vivo recently dropped a video of its upcoming handset, the NEX 3. The teaser video reveals several details about the phone and its ‘Waterfall screen’. Vivo previously confirmed that the NEX 3 would debut as the second 5G mobile phone in its arsenal. However, the video unveiled several details about the device.

The teaser video recently posted on Weibo shows the phone from various angles.

The opening photo gives us the first real look at the Waterfall screen that Vivo has been teasing lately. The display on the NEX 3 is unlike anything you’ve ever seen. The Waterfall display features the same curvature seen on devices like the Galaxy Note 10 series and the OnePlus 7 Pro. However, the curve on the NEX 3 screen covers little more of the sides than that of the Note 10 duo and OnePlus 7 Pro.

While previous rumours hinted to an in-display front camera, the teaser dismisses them. The Vivo NEX 3 will get a pop-up selfie camera. But the pop-up camera rises from the middle rather than the side, and it is wider than previous generations, suggesting the module may include two camera sensors.

We also get to see the back of the device, which appears to be made of glass. The image also reveals a circular camera module on the back with three cameras. While rumours in the past have hinted at a 64-megapixel primary sensor, the secondary sensor is most likely expected to be an ultrawide lens. So far as the third sensor is concerned, it is mostly expected to be a telephoto lens.