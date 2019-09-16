Vivo launches Nex 3 5G phone with Waterfall Display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC and 64MP camera

According to Vivo, the display boasts an incredible 99.6-percent screen-to-body ratio, highest on any smartphone yet.
After months of leaks and rumours, Vivo has finally made the Nex 3 5G smartphone official. The device debuts as the company’s second smartphone with the next-gen connectivity capabilities. The Chinese smartphone maker is also releasing a 4G variant of the Nex 3. On paper, the Vivo Nex 3 5G looks pretty impressive. The Nex 3 is one of the best-looking smartphones and doesn't disappoint on the hardware front either.
The standout feature on the Vivo Nex 3 is its WaterFall FullView Display, a 6.89-inch FHD+ (1080p) Super AMOLED screen. According to Vivo, the display boasts an incredible 99.6-percent screen-to-body ratio, highest on any smartphone yet. The extreme curvature on the edges of the screen is extended to almost 90 degrees to achieve this screen-to-body ratio.
While the screen only features a 60Hz refresh rate, it does get an incredible 800 nits of brightness with HDR10 support and 100-percent coverage for sRGB and P3 colour gamut.
In terms of optics, the Nex 3 gets a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 primary sensor coupled with a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Despite the wide pop-up camera module on the front, the Nex 3 only gets a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.
Both the Vivo Nex 3 4G and 5G variants will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. However, the 5G version will get the Snapdragon X50 5G modem. The device also packs a 4,500 mAh battery capacity with 44W Super FlashCharge support.
The Nex 3 also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The extreme curvature doesn't leave room for buttons. Like the port-less and button-less Apex 2019 concept phone Vivo showed off earlier this year, the Nex 3 also gets virtual buttons called Touch Sense, which will work alongside a haptic feedback system.The Nex 3 series will arrive in markets in the coming months. While the entry-level Nex 3 costs CNY 4,998 (approx Rs 51,000), offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 4G connectivity, the Vivo Nex 5G handset with 8GB RAM and 256GB will set you back CNY 5,698 (approx Rs 58,000). Meanwhile, the top-tier model with 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage costs CNY 6,198 (approx Rs 63,000).