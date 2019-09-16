Vivo launches Nex 3 5G phone with Waterfall Display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC and 64MP camera

After months of leaks and rumours, Vivo has finally made the Nex 3 5G smartphone official. The device debuts as the company’s second smartphone with the next-gen connectivity capabilities. The Chinese smartphone maker is also releasing a 4G variant of the Nex 3. On paper, the Vivo Nex 3 5G looks pretty impressive. The Nex 3 is one of the best-looking smartphones and doesn't disappoint on the hardware front either.

The standout feature on the Vivo Nex 3 is its WaterFall FullView Display, a 6.89-inch FHD+ (1080p) Super AMOLED screen. According to Vivo, the display boasts an incredible 99.6-percent screen-to-body ratio, highest on any smartphone yet. The extreme curvature on the edges of the screen is extended to almost 90 degrees to achieve this screen-to-body ratio.

While the screen only features a 60Hz refresh rate, it does get an incredible 800 nits of brightness with HDR10 support and 100-percent coverage for sRGB and P3 colour gamut.

In terms of optics, the Nex 3 gets a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 primary sensor coupled with a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Despite the wide pop-up camera module on the front, the Nex 3 only gets a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Both the Vivo Nex 3 4G and 5G variants will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. However, the 5G version will get the Snapdragon X50 5G modem. The device also packs a 4,500 mAh battery capacity with 44W Super FlashCharge support.

The Nex 3 also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The extreme curvature doesn’t leave room for buttons. Like the port-less and button-less Apex 2019 concept phone Vivo showed off earlier this year, the Nex 3 also gets virtual buttons called Touch Sense, which will work alongside a haptic feedback system.