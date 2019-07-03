App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 08:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo launches iQOO Neo gaming smartphone in China starting from 18K

The Neo is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC and FHD+ Super AMOLED panel.

Carlsen Martin

Vivo’s first iQOO handset is arguably one of the most successful gaming smartphones with over one million units sold since its launch earlier this year. Vivo coined the phrase “monster inside” for the iQOO gaming handset.

The Chinese smartphone maker recently launched a more affordable version of the iQOO smartphone in the form of the iQOO Neo. The iQOO Neo brings the gaming smartphone experience at an affordable price.

The Neo is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. Last generation’s flagship Snapdragon chipset powering the Neo will ensure every game runs on high settings. Vivo’s affordable gaming smartphone also gets a massive 4,500 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charge support. The iQOO Neo also gets a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

In optics, the Neo gets a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 12-megapixel primary shooter, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The waterdrop notch on the front of the phone houses a 12-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. The primary sensor on the back and selfie camera on the front features dual-pixel technology, while the front camera also supports AI be beautification and face unlock.

Vivo’s latest gaming smartphone also supports gaming-centric features like AI Turbo, Cooling Turbo, Net Turbo, and other features bundled under the Multi-Turbo umbrella.

The Vivo iQOO is available in four different RAM and storage variants in a Carbon Black and Violet finish.

  1. 6GB / 64GB - CNY 1,798 (Approx. Rs. 18,000)

  2. 6GB / 128GB - CNY 1,998 (Approx. Rs. 20,000)

  3. 8GB / 64GB - CNY 2,098 (Approx. Rs. 21,000)

  4. 68GB / 128GB - CNY 2,298 (Approx. Rs. 23,000)

The first flash sale for the iQOO Neo will begin on the 8th of July in China. While there’s no confirmation about an India release for any of the two Vivo iQOO handsets, it will be great to see an affordable gaming phone hit Indian markets.

First Published on Jul 3, 2019 08:40 pm

tags #gadgets #gaming #Vivo

