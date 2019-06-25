Vivo iQOO Neo gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 845 to launch on July 2

Vivo recently announced that it would be launching a toned down version of its iQOO gaming smartphone. The Chinese smartphone maker recently confirmed the second smartphone to launch under the iQOO brand will launch on July 2, titled "iQOO Neo".

Unlike other toned-down flagship handsets, which often pack the latest mid-range chipset, the iQOO Neo is equipped with the Snapdragon 845 SoC. The same chipset found on 2018's powerhouses like the OnePlus 6T, Asus ROG Phone, Razer Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Xiaomi's Black Shark, to name a few.

Considering the iQOO Neo runs on last generation's flagship Android processor, running all the latest games on high graphics shouldn't be an issue.

Also since Vivo's iQOO handset runs on a flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC, the Neo seems more like a budget alternative to the over-the-top gaming smartphones. We doubt the Snapdragon 845 SoC will have any problem handling the most demanding of mobile games.

According to a post on Weibo, the iQQ Neo will also feature 4D game shock 2.0, super liquid cooling technology and touch acceleration. These features can also be found on the high-end iQOO gaming smartphone.

The Vivo iQOO will also sport an AMOLED display with a front camera tucked away in the water drop notch. The phone also possesses slim bezels on all sides to ensure players get sufficient screen real estate while gaming. Vivo is going with a triple camera set up on the back of the Neo.