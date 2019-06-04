App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo iQOO gaming smartphone crosses one million units sold

The Vivo’s iQOO that debuted on the 1st of March 2019.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Smartphone manufacturers have been attempting to perfect the gaming handset formula since Razer launched the first gaming smartphone in November 2017. And, while performance has never been an issue for gaming handsets, balancing it with price is the one thing manufacturers haven't been able to get right; until now.

The Vivo’s iQOO that debuted on the 1st of March 2019 became the company’s first gaming smartphone. The iQOO released in China at a reasonable ¥2998 (Approx. Rs 30,000) for the base variant, maxing out at ¥4298 (Approx. Rs 43,000). Vivo’s incredible price-to-performance formula on the iQOO handset has seen it cross a whopping 1 million units sold in just about three months.

The 1 million figure is an outstanding number considering the stiff competition Vivo faced from Xiaomi’s Black Shark 2 and the Nubia Red Magic 3 which launched in March and April respectively. According to reports, the iQOO handset will launch in India later in June, which will undoubtedly see sales numbers go up.

Close
Considering the trend of Chinese smartphone makers trend of releasing handsets in India at competitive prices, the iQOO could start at under Rs 35,000 for the base variant. Additionally, Vivo will want to place sufficient distance between itself and Xiaomi – Who’s Black Shark 2 smartphone retails at Rs 39,999 – to make the iQOO the obvious choice for the Indian consumer.
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Vivo iQOO
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Display 6.39 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 403 ppi, AMOLED 6.41 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 402 ppi, AMOLED
RAM 6GB/8GB/12GB 6GB/8GB/12GB
Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB
OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
Camera (Back) 48 MP f/1.8 + 12 MP f/2.2 12 MP f/1.8 + 13 MP f/2.4 + 2 MP Depth Sensor
Camera (Front) 20-megapixel f/2.0 12-megapixel f/2.0
Battery 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charging 27W Fast Charging 44W Fast Charging
From the spec sheet above, you can tell that there is very little separating both gaming smartphones, which will make price the decisive factor for Indian smartphone gamers.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 01:11 pm

tags #gaming #smartphones #Technology #Vivo #Xiaomi

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.