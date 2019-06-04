Vivo iQOO gaming smartphone crosses one million units sold

Smartphone manufacturers have been attempting to perfect the gaming handset formula since Razer launched the first gaming smartphone in November 2017. And, while performance has never been an issue for gaming handsets, balancing it with price is the one thing manufacturers haven't been able to get right; until now.

The Vivo’s iQOO that debuted on the 1st of March 2019 became the company’s first gaming smartphone. The iQOO released in China at a reasonable ¥2998 (Approx. Rs 30,000) for the base variant, maxing out at ¥4298 (Approx. Rs 43,000). Vivo’s incredible price-to-performance formula on the iQOO handset has seen it cross a whopping 1 million units sold in just about three months.

The 1 million figure is an outstanding number considering the stiff competition Vivo faced from Xiaomi’s Black Shark 2 and the Nubia Red Magic 3 which launched in March and April respectively. According to reports, the iQOO handset will launch in India later in June, which will undoubtedly see sales numbers go up.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Vivo iQOO SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Display 6.39 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 403 ppi, AMOLED 6.41 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 402 ppi, AMOLED RAM 6GB/8GB/12GB 6GB/8GB/12GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Camera (Back) 48 MP f/1.8 + 12 MP f/2.2 12 MP f/1.8 + 13 MP f/2.4 + 2 MP Depth Sensor Camera (Front) 20-megapixel f/2.0 12-megapixel f/2.0 Battery 4000 mAh 4000 mAh Charging 27W Fast Charging 44W Fast Charging

Considering the trend of Chinese smartphone makers trend of releasing handsets in India at competitive prices, the iQOO could start at under Rs 35,000 for the base variant. Additionally, Vivo will want to place sufficient distance between itself and Xiaomi – Who’s Black Shark 2 smartphone retails at Rs 39,999 – to make the iQOO the obvious choice for the Indian consumer.From the spec sheet above, you can tell that there is very little separating both gaming smartphones, which will make price the decisive factor for Indian smartphone gamers.