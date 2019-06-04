Vivo iQOO gaming smartphone crosses one million units sold

The Vivo’s iQOO that debuted on the 1st of March 2019.
Smartphone manufacturers have been attempting to perfect the gaming handset formula since Razer launched the first gaming smartphone in November 2017. And, while performance has never been an issue for gaming handsets, balancing it with price is the one thing manufacturers haven't been able to get right; until now.
The Vivo’s iQOO that debuted on the 1st of March 2019 became the company’s first gaming smartphone. The iQOO released in China at a reasonable ¥2998 (Approx. Rs 30,000) for the base variant, maxing out at ¥4298 (Approx. Rs 43,000). Vivo’s incredible price-to-performance formula on the iQOO handset has seen it cross a whopping 1 million units sold in just about three months.
The 1 million figure is an outstanding number considering the stiff competition Vivo faced from Xiaomi’s Black Shark 2 and the Nubia Red Magic 3 which launched in March and April respectively. According to reports, the iQOO handset will launch in India later in June, which will undoubtedly see sales numbers go up.
|Xiaomi Black Shark 2
|Vivo iQOO
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Display
|6.39 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 403 ppi, AMOLED
|6.41 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 402 ppi, AMOLED
|RAM
|6GB/8GB/12GB
|6GB/8GB/12GB
|Storage
|128GB/256GB
|128GB/256GB
|OS
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Camera (Back)
|48 MP f/1.8 + 12 MP f/2.2
|12 MP f/1.8 + 13 MP f/2.4 + 2 MP Depth Sensor
|Camera (Front)
|20-megapixel f/2.0
|12-megapixel f/2.0
|Battery
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charging
|27W Fast Charging
|44W Fast Charging