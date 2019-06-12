Vivo confirms launch of Z1 Pro in India, could come as rebranded version of Z5x

Vivo is soon launching a new Z-series lineup in India. The company has confirmed that it would launch Z1 Pro as the first smartphone under the new series. It is speculated that Z1 Pro could be the rebranded version of Z5x launched last month in China.



Don’t let the lags drag you. Beat them and enjoy the uninterrupted performance on the #FullyLoaded #VivoZ1Pro.#ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/22Gi7noBDj

— Vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 11, 2019

Vivo has been teasing the launch of Z1 Pro in India. While the company has not revealed any features, initial teasers hint that Z1 Pro would be the Indian variant of Z5x launched in China.

As far as specs are concerned, Vivo Z5x features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution 1080 * 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is the first Vivo smartphone to get a punch-hole display. Internally, Z5x gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage. Storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD. For power users, there is a massive 5,000 mAh battery in the Z5x.

In terms of optics, there is a triple camera setup at the rear with a primary 16MP f/1.78 sensor. The other two sensors include an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP F/2.0 sensor inside the punch-hole.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. Z5x comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics. Vivo Z5x is available in China in Aurora, Extreme Night Black, and Phantom Black.

It was launched in India for Yuan 1,398 (approximately Rs 14,400) for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB variants were launched at Yuan 1,498 (approximately Rs 15,400), Yuan 1,698 (approximately Rs 17,400) and Yuan 1,998 (approximately Rs 20,500) respectively. The India pricing could more or less remain the same.