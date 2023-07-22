Vivek Oberoi cheated of Rs 1.55 crore by 3 business partners, case filed

Vivek Oberoi invested Rs 1.55 crore in the project but the accused persons used the invested money for themselves, he said.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.55 crore by three persons who asked him to invest in an event and film production firm promising good returns but used the money for themselves, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when the actor's chartered accountant filed a complaint against the trio in the local police station in Mumbai, an official said.

According to the complaint, the three accused, including a film producer, were business partners of the actor and had asked him to invest money in an event and film production firm, he said.

The actor invested Rs 1.55 crore in the project but the accused persons used the invested money for themselves, he said. The actor's wife was also a partner in the firm, the official said.

A case was registered against the three for cheating by personation, common intention and criminal breach of trust, he said. The probe in the case is underway, he added.

This is only one of many recent cases when actors have lost large amount of money. In June, actor Rashmika Mandanna was reportedly cheated of Rs 80 lakh by her long-time manager. The manager, who was not named, was associated with her since the beginning of her career and was later sacked.

In 2022, actor Annu Kapoor was cheated of Rs 4.36 lakh by an online fraudster on the pretext of getting his Know Your Customer (KYC) details updated.

