Vital that world strongly stands against ‘might is right’ culture, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi sounds a warning about institutions that fail to adapt to changing times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview with Moneycontrol, emphasized the urgent need for the world to unite against the prevailing "might is right" culture that threatens our planet's resources and shared prosperity.

PM Modi's insights shed light on India's pivotal role in shaping the future, driven by its youthful demographic advantage. He also underscores the importance of institutions adapting to the times, emphasizing the need for credible multilateralism and a people-centric approach in international relations.

As the pressure on natural resources and infrastructure continues to mount globally, Prime Minister Modi asserts that standing together against the 'might is right' culture is paramount.

“Today, the pressure on natural resources and infrastructure is increasing. At such a time, it is vital that the world strongly stands against the ‘might is right’ culture. It must be recognized that shared prosperity through optimum utilization of resources is the only way ahead,” PM Modi said.

India's demographic profile, characterized by the world's largest youth population, places it at the forefront of shaping the planet's future. PM Modi highlights that this demographic advantage not only makes India highly relevant but also offers a compelling reason for nations worldwide to collaborate in pursuit of progress.

The Prime Minister also sounds a warning about institutions that fail to adapt to changing times. According to the PM, institutions that cannot anticipate the future or reform accordingly risk becoming irrelevant debating clubs.

“Institutions that cannot reform with the times, cannot anticipate the future or prepare for it. Without this ability, they cannot create any real impact and end up as irrelevant debating clubs,” he said.

PM Modi doesn't stop at highlighting the problems; he offers a solution. He calls for credible multilateralism, powered by institutions that embrace reform and treat stakeholders consistently, equally, and with dignity. In a world where rules-based order is essential for maintaining peace and justice, credibility is key.

Furthermore, PM Modi emphasizes the need to democratize international relations. He argues that focusing solely on government-to-government relations is inadequate in today's interconnected world. To achieve true progress and harmony, we must harness the power of individuals, societies, cultures, and civilizations.

“The interconnected nature of our world today can become a strength for peace and progress if we focus on a people-centric policy,” he added.

The Prime Minister also addressed the grave issue of climate change and said that all countries need to accept the reality of its implications.

Read: PM Modi's interview signals India ready to take on larger global role

“The world, whether it is developed or developing countries, needs to accept that climate change is not only a reality but a shared reality. The impact of climate change is not regional or local but is global,” he said adding that the solution will also have to be “global” in its scope.