Vistara seeks permission to commence India-US flights

Vistara, the joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has sought a foreign air carrier permit to operate flights to the United States.

The full-service carrier Vistara has applied with the US Department of Transportation to operate flights to the US as soon as possible.

The airline is targeting September 1 as the launch date for its flights to the US using Boeing 787 jets. As of April 13, the airline had two Boeing 787-9s in its fleet, seating 299 passengers. The airline is also expected to take six more deliveries of Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft by 2021.

The US and India have signed an Open Skies agreement, and there is heavy traffic between the two countries.