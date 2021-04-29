MARKET NEWS

Vistara seeks permission to commence India-US flights

The airline is targeting September 1 as the launch date for its flights to the US using Boeing 787 jets.

Moneycontrol News
April 29, 2021 / 02:42 PM IST

Vistara, the joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has sought a foreign air carrier permit to operate flights to the United States.

The full-service carrier Vistara has applied with the US Department of Transportation to operate flights to the US as soon as possible.

The airline is targeting September 1 as the launch date for its flights to the US using Boeing 787 jets. As of April 13, the airline had two Boeing 787-9s in its fleet, seating 299 passengers. The airline is also expected to take six more deliveries of Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft by 2021.

The US and India have signed an Open Skies agreement, and there is heavy traffic between the two countries.
TAGS: #Covid-19 #flights #India #US #Vistara
