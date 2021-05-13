Vistara gets Rs 465-crore fund infusion from Tata Sons, Singapore Airlines

Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of Tata group, and Singapore Airlines Ltd - the two promoters of Vistara - have infused an additional Rs 465 crore into the airline, data accessed by the business intelligence platform, Tofler showed.

The airline’s board approved the allotment of 46.5 crore shares of Rs 10 each to the two promoters, data from Tofler, which was seen by Moneycontrol, showed.

The airline's promoters had slowed down on fund infusion in 2020 as international operations were shut for a large part of the year due to restrictions imposed by the governments to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus. However, they are now looking at equity injection to expand its international operations.

Vistara plans to expand its operation significantly by 2023, which is the primary reason behind the carrier’s aggressive capital infusion moves. The airline has already started flying to London and Tokyo this year and has filed for permission in the US to fly from September.

So far, the two joint venture promoters of Vistara have infused around Rs 4,500 crore in the airline and analysts said that the latest round of funding will make it battle-ready for medium-haul and long-haul operations.

A Vistara spokesperson declined to comment on the fundraising but said the airline continued to grow its operations.

However, during the last few weeks, the number of domestic air passengers per day have come down from the peak of more than 2.2 lakh to around 75,000 currently, according to the civil aviation ministry's data.

Similarly, international air traffic has also been affected by the second wave of the pandemic.

India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,62,727 COVID-19 cases on May 12, which pushed its tally to 2,37,03,665, according to the health ministry.

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,58,317 with 4,120 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.