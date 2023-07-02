'How dare you..': Father gets angry after man touches his daughter on Vistara flight. Viral video

The air hostess inside the Vistara flight tried to calm the father down. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted on twitter.com/@gharkakalesh).

A recent video involving a father losing his cool on another man who had touched his daughter inside a Vistara flight has gone viral. The video, shared on Twitter, began with the girl yelling "how dare you". The person at whom she was yelling could not be seen.

Hearing her scream, the girl's father, who was sitting in a different seat, got up and yelled at the person. The air hostess near the father tried to calm him down before calling out the captain of the aircraft. The starting point and the destination of the flight was not known.

News18 reported that multiple Twitter users had commented on the video by tagging the airline.

