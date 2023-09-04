Vistara expresses regret over an incident involving blind woman passenger

A Vistara flight (File image)

Vistara has expressed regret about the incident involving a blind woman passenger who allegedly had to wait for a long time to deboard from a flight at Kolkata airport last week.

The woman passenger's son took to social media to narrate the incident that happened on the Delhi-Kolkata flight after it landed at Kolkata airport on August 31.

In a short video narrating the incident that was posted on Instagram, the woman passenger's son Ayush Kejriwal said his mother is blind and there was an assisted travel plan for her using a wheelchair. When the flight landed at Kolkata, everybody got off and mother had to wait, he claimed.

Later, she raised an alarm that she was to get down at Kolkata airport. The flight was en route to Port Blair.

"@vistara Airlines, how could you put my blind mother in danger like this?! Are you not responsible for taking care of disabled passengers who are left under your supervision and assistance whilst travelling?! SHOCKING!," Kejriwal said in an Instagram post.

In response, Vistara expressed regret about the incident.

"Hi Ayush, we deeply regret to learn about your recent experience with us. At Vistara, we hold ourselves to the highest service standards, and it upsets us to hear that we fell short of your expectations," the airline said in an Instagram post.