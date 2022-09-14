English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now: Join Telangana's leaders and policymakers to discuss social entrepreneurship and innovation, as part of Sustainability100+ S2. Watch here.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Medical student performs delivery on moving train, parents name baby after her

    A final-year medical student helped deliver a baby on a Vishakhapatnam-bound train on Tuesday.

    Sanya Jain
    September 14, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST
    Swathi Reddy performed a delivery on a moving train (Image credit: Gitaaiimsbbsr/Twitter)

    Swathi Reddy performed a delivery on a moving train (Image credit: Gitaaiimsbbsr/Twitter)


    A final-year medical student helped deliver a baby on a Vishakhapatnam-bound train on Tuesday. The 23-year-old student stepped up to help a pregnant woman who went into labour mid-journey, and is now being applauded for successfully delivering the baby despite having no medical equipment at hand.

    According to a Times of India report, a 28-year-old pregnant woman, travelling on the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Duranto Express, went into premature labour in the early hours of Tuesday.

    Her family members woke up Swathi Reddy, a final-year student at Vishakhapatnam’s Gitam Institute of Medical Sciences, for help. Reddy was travelling on the same coach as the pregnant woman and her family.

    Although she is not yet a qualified doctor, Reddy able to perform the delivery on her own.

    “I was worried a lot, and fear also gripped me because this is the first delivery that I performed on my own,” she told Times of India. “Earlier, I assisted professors in the hospital. Initially, I was worried and also afraid because the placenta had not come out for 45 minutes. I was relieved when the baby came out.”

    Close

    Related stories

    The 23-year-old had no medical equipment at hand, not even a pair of scissors to cut the umbilical cord, reports The Hindu. All Reddy had on her was some antiseptic, which she used for basic first aid.

    Although it was a premature delivery, both mother and baby are doing well. They were moved to NTR Hospital in Anakapalli when the train made an unscheduled stop there, after other passengers informed the TTE of the medical emergency.

    Reddy was widely praised on social media after Gitanjali Batmanabane, Pro VC Medical Sciences at GITAM Deemed University, tweeted about her act.

    Batmanabane tweeted that the grateful parents named their baby girl after the medical student who helped deliver her.

    GITAM Deemed University also praised its student for rising to the occasion. “We are overwhelmed with pride with this act of our Medical Student! Big kudos Ms. Swathi Reddy, you are an absolute inspiration!” the institute tweeted.
    Sanya Jain
    Tags: #delivery #Swathi Reddy #Vishakhapatnam
    first published: Sep 14, 2022 03:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.