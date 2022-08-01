English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Virtual reality helps UK doctors separate twins joined at the brain in Brazil

    About 100 medical staff were involved in the procedures and surgeons spent months trying out techniques using virtual reality before beginning the real surgery.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 01, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST
    The conjoined twins prior to the successful operation. (Image credit: @stevewil94/Twitter)

    The conjoined twins prior to the successful operation. (Image credit: @stevewil94/Twitter)

    Three-year-old twins from Brazil who were born with fused brains have been successfully separated after 33 hours of operations by UK-based doctors using virtual reality technology.

    Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent seven surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, under the direction of paediatric surgeon Noor ul Owase Jeelani from London's Great Ormond Street Hospital, Sky News reported.

    About 100 medical staff were involved in the procedures and surgeons spent months trying out techniques using virtual reality before beginning the real surgery.

    The procedure surgery was led by Dr Jeelani, alongside Dr Gabriel Mufarrej, head of paediatric surgery at Instituto Estadual do Cerebro Paulo Niemeyer.

    Read more: Watch: A 13-year-old boy is creating his own metaverse at home

    Close

    Related stories

    Dr Jeelani described the operation as a "remarkable achievement" by medics. "The successful separation of Bernardo and Arthur is a remarkable achievement by the team in Rio and a fantastic example of why the work of Gemini Untwined is so valuable." He, however, added the charity, Gemini Untwined, relies on public donations to keep its work going.

    "Not only have we provided a new future for the boys and their family, we have equipped the local team with the capabilities and confidence to undertake such complex work successfully again in the future," Sky News quoted him as saying.

    "It is through this process of teamwork and knowledge-sharing globally that we can hope to improve the outcome for all children and families that find themselves in this difficult position. This is only possible through generous donations from members of the public."

    Gabriel Mufarrej said that once conjoined twins' surgery will be "life-changing".

    "Since the parents of the boys came from their home in the Roraima region to Rio to seek our help two and a half years ago, they had become part of our family here in the hospital," he added. "We are delighted that the surgery went so well and the boys and their family have had such a life-changing outcome."

    Read more: Conjoined twins secure first division in Telangana board exams, aim to be CAs
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Brazil #conjoined twins #London #UK #virtual reality #VR
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 05:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.