Virtual reality helps UK doctors separate twins joined at the brain in Brazil

The conjoined twins prior to the successful operation. (Image credit: @stevewil94/Twitter)

Three-year-old twins from Brazil who were born with fused brains have been successfully separated after 33 hours of operations by UK-based doctors using virtual reality technology.

Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent seven surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, under the direction of paediatric surgeon Noor ul Owase Jeelani from London's Great Ormond Street Hospital, Sky News reported.

About 100 medical staff were involved in the procedures and surgeons spent months trying out techniques using virtual reality before beginning the real surgery.

The procedure surgery was led by Dr Jeelani, alongside Dr Gabriel Mufarrej, head of paediatric surgery at Instituto Estadual do Cerebro Paulo Niemeyer.

Dr Jeelani described the operation as a "remarkable achievement" by medics. "The successful separation of Bernardo and Arthur is a remarkable achievement by the team in Rio and a fantastic example of why the work of Gemini Untwined is so valuable." He, however, added the charity, Gemini Untwined, relies on public donations to keep its work going.

"Not only have we provided a new future for the boys and their family, we have equipped the local team with the capabilities and confidence to undertake such complex work successfully again in the future," Sky News quoted him as saying.

"It is through this process of teamwork and knowledge-sharing globally that we can hope to improve the outcome for all children and families that find themselves in this difficult position. This is only possible through generous donations from members of the public."

Gabriel Mufarrej said that once conjoined twins' surgery will be "life-changing".

"Since the parents of the boys came from their home in the Roraima region to Rio to seek our help two and a half years ago, they had become part of our family here in the hospital," he added. "We are delighted that the surgery went so well and the boys and their family have had such a life-changing outcome."