Virgin Orbit’s laid-off COO calls out company leadership in letter to employees

Virgin Orbit’s departing chief operating officer apologised to employees in his goodbye letter while calling out the company’s leadership. Tony Gingiss, the COO of Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit, was among the 675 employees who were laid off from the satellite launch company last week.

As Virgin Orbit filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy yesterday, Gingiss targeted the leadership in his last email to employees which was published by CNBC.

The California-based company said last week it was laying off 85 percent of its employees -- around 675 people -- to reduce expenses due to its inability to secure sufficient funding. Virgin Orbit suffered a major setback earlier this year when an attempt to launch the first rocket into space from British soil ended in failure.

In his companywide goodbye email, COO Tony Gingiss appeared to call out Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart. Gingiss apologised to all staff members while noting that they “have not heard from the person who should be saying it.”

"You deserved better than this!" he told employees as he commended them for their achievements – among which was creating "an entirely new air-launch system." "You simply did not have the leadership or opportunity to demonstrate to the world what you can fully do and how this product could be an enduring force in the market," he wrote.

Gingiss also apologised for several other reasons – for not being able to avoid the layoffs, for not acting sooner, for not prioritising people and financial resources better and for not being "able to convince our leader and board to take a different path to give us more time to figure things out." You can read the full text of the email here. Virgin Orbit has said it is looking to sell assets in its bankruptcy filing. Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said that once the financing is approved by the bankruptcy court, the funds are expected to provide Virgin Orbit with the necessary liquidity to continue operating as it attempts to sell the company. (With inputs from agencies)

