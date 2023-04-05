 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Virgin Orbit’s laid-off COO calls out company leadership in letter to employees

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

Virgin Orbit’s departing chief operating officer Tony Gingiss apologised to employees in his goodbye letter while calling out the company’s leadership

Virgin Orbit departing COO Tony Gingiss called out senior leadership in his last email.

Virgin Orbit’s departing chief operating officer apologised to employees in his goodbye letter while calling out the company’s leadership. Tony Gingiss, the COO of Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit, was among the 675 employees who were laid off from the satellite launch company last week.

As Virgin Orbit filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy yesterday, Gingiss targeted the leadership in his last email to employees which was published by CNBC.

The California-based company said last week it was laying off 85 percent of its employees -- around 675 people -- to reduce expenses due to its inability to secure sufficient funding. Virgin Orbit suffered a major setback earlier this year when an attempt to launch the first rocket into space from British soil ended in failure.

In his companywide goodbye email, COO Tony Gingiss appeared to call out Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart. Gingiss apologised to all staff members while noting that they “have not heard from the person who should be saying it.”