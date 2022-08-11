English
    Sehwag trolls Pakistani political analyst who confused Neeraj Chopra with Ashish Nehra

    Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took a dig at a Pakistani political commentator and conspiracy theorist who confused Neeraj Chopra with Ashish Nehra.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 11, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST

    Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took a dig at a Pakistani political commentator and conspiracy theorist who confused Neeraj Chopra with Ashish Nehra. While Neeraj Chopra is the 24-year-old athlete who won a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in javelin throw, Ashish Nehra is a former cricketer.

    But Zaid Hamid, the Pakistani commentator in question, apparently confused the two when he put out a congratulatory tweet for his country’s javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, for winning gold at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham.

    Hamid may have been trying to troll Neeraj Chopra - who had to pull out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to an injury – but his attempt at a dig fell flat because he confused Chopra with Nehra.

    “And what makes this victory, even more, sweeter is the fact that this Pakistani athlete has destroyed Indian javelin throw hero Ashish Nehra…… In the last competition Ashish had defeated Arshad Nadeem… What a sweet revenge come back,” tweeted Hamid.

    Virender Sehwag shared a screenshot of the blunder and trolled Hamid.

    “Chicha, Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill,” he wrote.

    Nehra has been trending on Twitter since Sehwag aimed his arrows at the Pakistani political analyst. His tweet has racked up over 37,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of amused comments.

    It’s also worth noting that Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem, although professional rivals, share a good rapport off the field. In fact, Chopra was among the first to congratulate Nadeem on his CWG gold.
