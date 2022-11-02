Virat Kohli’s Hindi-speaking Chinese fan cheers for him at Adelaide Oval | Watch

The Chinese fan at Adelaide Oval ahead of India's T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh. (Screengrab from YouTube video)

Hours before India beat Bangladesh by five runs at Australia's Adelaide Oval during the T20 World Cup match on Wednesday, there was a fan in the audience who was cheering for "Bharat" and especially for Virat Kohli, but he wasn't from India.

A video of a Chinese fan enthusiastically cheering for Team India before the match began has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared by YouTuber Vimal Kumar shows the man saying to the cameraperson, "Mai Indian team ka bahot bada bhakt hu (I am a big follower of the Indian cricket team)… Mujhe Bharatiya sanskriti bohot pasand hain (I love Indian culture)."

When asked about which team he thinks would win the match, the man says without hesitation: "Bharat! Bharat!"

The man, who did not reveal his name, added that he learned Hindi because he loves Indian culture and is a language student at the Adelaide University.

Meanwhile, the Chinese fan's favourite Virat Kohli on Wednesday scored an unbeaten 64 and with KL Rahul's 50 made India reach 184 for 6. With this, Kohli became the highest run-scorer in Twenty20 World Cup history

The under-fire Rahul returned to form with a 32-ball 50 before Kohli took charge of the innings with an unbeaten 64 off 44 deliveries.

"It was another good day with the bat I guess," said Kohli who is back to his best after enduring a long fallow form period. "I was trying to play myself into the innings. I'm just in a happy space, I don't want to compare anything. What's in the past is in the past."

India now has has one foot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022.