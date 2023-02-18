Viral video: Virat Kohli’s excitement on seeing food gets hilarious response from Zomato

Screengrab from video tweeted by @whyilovecricket

A video of Virat Kohli looking excited on being informed that his meal has arrived is currently going viral on social media. In the short clip, the cricketer can be seen talking to head coach Rahul Dravid in the dressing room balcony during IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 2 in Delhi.

When a ground staff member approached the duo to inform them their food was ready to be served, Virat Kohli reacted as any foodie would be expected to – he paused mid-conversation, clapped his hands and told the staff member to keep his food in the dressing room, indicating he would be in shortly.

Footage of the moment has gone viral on social media, where many felt Kohli’s reaction was highly relatable.

A self-confessed foodie, Virat Kohli has spoken in the past about his fondness for chole bhature, which led some to wonder if he had ordered the dish from his favourite restaurant while in his hometown.

Food delivery platform Zomato had a hilarious reaction to Kohli’s viral video.

Debutant Matt Kuhnemann dismissed Virat Kohli for his first wicket in test cricket as Australia reduced India to 179-7 at tea on day two of the second test on Saturday, the Associated Press reported. With India reeling from Nathan Lyon's four-wicket burst in the morning session, Kohli forged a 59-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja to stage a mini-recovery.

India are 1-0 ahead in the four-test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy following their comprehensive victory in Nagpur.