T20 World Cup: 'No clue how it happened' says Virat Kohli after helping India beat Pakistan

Virat Kohli said that he had no idea how he made 82 runs out off 53 balls, helping India win the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Pakistan lost the match by four wickets.

"It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words," Virat Kohli said at the post-match presentation after treating fans to one of the memorable innings in the history of T20 World Cup.

"From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts.... Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today I've always said Mohali was my best innings against Australia. I got 82 off 52, today I got 82 off 53. They are exactly the same innings but today, I will count this one higher because of the magnitude of the game and how the situation was," Virat Kohli said.

Read more: 'The King is back': Virat Kohli leads India to victory against Pakistan, Twitter erupts in celebrations

Thanking his fans, he added, "The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support."

In what turned out to be a thriller of a match, Kohli took up the responsibility of of hitting the big ones at a time when India was in trouble chasing 160. He made an unbeaten 82 out off 53 balls.

Read more: Virat Kohli's most expressive moments from India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match