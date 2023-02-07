Virat Kohli tweets about 'sad feeling of losing new phone'. Zomato responds

Virat Kohli on Tuesday revealed that he was upset after losing a new phone that he had not even unboxed. While he asked Twitter users in jest if anyone among them had seen it, thousands responded. Among them was food delivery company Zomato, who offered a temporary "solution" to ease the situation.

"Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it. Has anyone seen it?" Virat Kohli tweeted. And Zomato responded with a reference to his wife Anushka Sharma: "Feel free to order ice cream from bhabhi's phone if that will help."

Soon, electronics retailer Croma also jumped into the bandwagon.

Some Twitter users commented that they could relate to what Kohli was going through.

User Harry Grover (@harygrover) claimed that he lost his iPhone 14Pro in a mall in Dubai. "Bought the phone, didn't unbox it and left my iPhone bag somewhere I don't remember. So yes, I know that feeling."

Another user Harris Sultan (@TheHarrisSultan) wrote, "Nice to know a rich guy also gets sad after losing his iPhone. I once unboxed my iPhone, instantly dropped it and cracked the screen! Felt terrible!" Other Twitter users, however, were skeptical about the cricketer's tweet being a warm-up for his next brand endorsement. "Next up, a tweet from the brand which reveals, they have found your next phone that you will hold but never use," commented Twitter user Amit Bhawani (@amitbhawani). "Which advertisement is this?" asked another user Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa).

Moneycontrol News