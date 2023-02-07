 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Virat Kohli tweets about 'sad feeling of losing new phone'. Zomato responds

Moneycontrol News
Feb 07, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST

"Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it," Virat Kohli wrote.

While some Twitter users said they could relate to Virat Kohli's predicament, others suspected it to be a warm-up for a brand endorsement. (Image credit: @virat.kohli?Instagram)

Virat Kohli on Tuesday revealed that he was upset after losing a new phone that he had not even unboxed. While he asked Twitter users in jest if anyone among them had seen it, thousands responded. Among them was food delivery company Zomato, who offered a temporary "solution" to ease the situation.

"Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it. Has anyone seen it?" Virat Kohli tweeted. And Zomato responded with a reference to his wife Anushka Sharma: "Feel free to order ice cream from bhabhi's phone if that will help."

Soon, electronics retailer Croma also jumped into the bandwagon.

Some Twitter users commented that they could relate to what Kohli was going through.