'He was wonderful': West Indies wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva's mother meets Virat Kohli, breaks down. Watch

Joshua Da Silva's mother with Virat Kohli in Trinidad on Friday. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@Vimalwa).

West Indies wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva's mother had the opportunity to meet star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Day 2 of the second Test match in Port-of-Spain in Trinidad. The video of Kohli meeting Da Silva's mother was uploaded by journalist Vimal Kumar, who is in the Caribbean to cover the series.



Why Virat got ‘Mother’s love in Trinidadhttps://t.co/3Ea3Njbx5a

This is such a emotional story which will bring tears as Joshua da Silva’s mother met Virat Kohli. It was privilege to witness this beautiful story. @imVkohlipic.twitter.com/7g7qqJ4qZT — Vimal(@Vimalwa) July 22, 2023

In the video, Kohli can be seen getting down from the bus to greet Da Silva's mother, who hugged and kissed the cricketer and later took photos with him. Later in the video, the woman could be seen getting emotional after meeting the 34-year-old batter.

"I told Joshua that I was coming to this game just to see Virat Kohli and not him because I see him every day. That was the first time I met Virat Kohli and he was wonderful as he is – a beautiful, blessed human being. He is so talented and I hope my son emulates him.

"Kohli is one of the best batsmen in our lifetime. So it is an honour for me to meet him and my son to be on the same field as him," she said.

The right-hander amassed his 29th Test hundred on Day 2 of the Test match and was run out on the score of 121. India made 438 in their first innings and the hosts were 86 for 1 at the end of the second day's play.

