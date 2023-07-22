English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'He was wonderful': West Indies wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva's mother meets Virat Kohli, breaks down. Watch

    In the video, Virat Kohli can be seen getting down from the bus to greet Joshua Da Silva's mother, who hugged and kissed the cricketer and later took photos with him.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 22, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST
    Vimal Kumar

    Joshua Da Silva's mother with Virat Kohli in Trinidad on Friday. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@Vimalwa).


    West Indies wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva's mother had the opportunity to meet star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Day 2 of the second Test match in Port-of-Spain in Trinidad. The video of Kohli meeting Da Silva's mother was uploaded by journalist Vimal Kumar, who is in the Caribbean to cover the series.


    In the video, Kohli can be seen getting down from the bus to greet Da Silva's mother, who hugged and kissed the cricketer and later took photos with him. Later in the video, the woman could be seen getting emotional after meeting the 34-year-old batter.

    "I told Joshua that I was coming to this game just to see Virat Kohli and not him because I see him every day. That was the first time I met Virat Kohli and he was wonderful as he is – a beautiful, blessed human being. He is so talented and I hope my son emulates him.

    "Kohli is one of the best batsmen in our lifetime. So it is an honour for me to meet him and my son to be on the same field as him," she said.

    The right-hander amassed his 29th Test hundred on Day 2 of the Test match and was run out on the score of 121. India made 438 in their first innings and the hosts were 86 for 1 at the end of the second day's play.

    Related stories

    Also read: Virat Kohli plays his 500th international match; a look at other cricketers who reached this milestone

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Virat Kohli #West Indies
    first published: Jul 22, 2023 01:25 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!