Virat Kohli is the most followed Indian on Instagram, but will it up his endorsement game?

Virat Kohli is the most followed Indian on Instagram and this will strengthen his brand value further, said marketers and talent managers.

His brand value has consistently grown and is expected to continue increasing, said Jogesh Lulla, COO, Cornerstone Sport, the talent management company that manages the portfolio of Virat Kohli.

Growing social media following is an indicator of brand Kohli's growing worth and it is a valuable metric in assessing the amplified value of his brand, he said.

The cricketer has 250 million followers on Instagram and is the most followed Asian on the photo and video sharing platform.

Virat Kohli who topped celebrity brand value rankings for five consecutive years until 2021 saw a 5 percent decline in brand value last year versus 2021. His brand value stood at $176.9 million last year from $185.7 million in 2021, according to Kroll’s Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2022.

The cricketer's erratic performance on the field as well slight decline in endorsement fees were the reasons attributed for the drop in his brand value. While the sports star saw a 10 percent drop in his endorsement fees last year versus 2021, his brand portfolio increased from 31 in 2021 to 36 brands last year.

“This (250 million Instagram followers) will have an impact on how much Virat is able to charge for endorsements as it shows that he is popular among Gen Z and at the same time a lot of millennials follow him too,” said Shivam Agarwal, Co-founder, Kromium, a marketing agency.

His endorsement value will increase as his followers on social media grow, said Rachna Chandiramani. Founder. Thriverse Advisory, a consulting firm for brands and celebrities.

Social media boost

“Digital advertising is growing and many brands are actively seeking exclusive digital deals due to the widespread presence of youth on social media platforms. So, we will definitely see a rise in the demand for brand associations with Virat on his social media,” Lulla said.

He added that Kohli’s extensive following on social media has facilitated the closing of deals with brands in categories that would have been challenging to align with if his following had been smaller. “It has also helped close deals that required very little of his physical time,” he said.

As Lulla expects more interest from brands for digital deals with Virat Kohli, other talent managers expect Kohli to continue his dominance on social media.

"Virat will continue his dominance in social media as his influence is very big on the global stage. This social media milestone (250 million Instagram followers) is not only good for Virat but the entire sports celebrity market," Abhishek Sharma, CEO Athletes Today, sports management & licencing agency.

Having a large social media following can greatly benefit athletes when it comes to attracting brands, said Bandana Chhetri, Co-Founder, FairPlay Sports, a sports consultancy and agency.

“Brands often consider an athlete's Instagram followers when selecting brand ambassadors, even for short-term social media campaigns. Brands prefer athletes who have a significant following and a high engagement rate, she added.

Along with strong following, the engagement rate of the celebrity is very important and something that brands look at nowadays, said Sharma. “The higher the engagement rate the bigger the value for endorsement," he added.

Virat Kohli was the second highest in terms of engagement rate on social media at 2 percent with a reach of 17.9 million last year, the Kroll report said. While Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has the highest engagement rate at 3.6 percent, her social media reach was 7.4 million last year. The celebrity with the highest brand value, Ranveer Singh had an engagement rate of 0.9 percent last year.

Engagement rate refers to percent of the audience who like or comment the posts or engage with the content on an Instagram page.

"Social media is important but what’s more important is engagement. You can sit on over 50 million followers but if your engagement is merely 0.2 percent like it is for most people, that 50 million number seems useless. Which is why brands now engage more with athletes and musicians who aren’t playing a character but their own authentic selves and hence have a more engaged community as compared to film stars who rarely show their own personal self," said Aayushman Sinha, Founder & Head, Represent, a talent management agency.

Top earner on social media

Virat Kohli was termed as the highest earning Indian on Instagram with an earnings of over Rs 5 crore in 2021, according to a Forbes report.

“Virat will maintain his position as the top earner on social media, owing to the magnitude of his following. With Instagram having only 229 million users in India, Virat alone commands 250 million followers. This is an indicator of the potential he possesses in social media,” Lulla said.

Sinha noted that an Instagram (IG) influencer with 2 million followers can get paid Rs 5 lakh for a single IG Post. “In Virat’s case I don’t see an IG post being anything less than Rs 1 crore. However, I’m sure he doesn’t do deals below the size of Rs 10 crore which includes a shoot day, TVC rights, exclusivity, one post, etc," he added.

Too many branded content

He, however, pointed out that Kohli already has many branded content posts on Instagram. "In the last 30 posts that Virat (Kohli) has made on Instagram, 13 are branded content. This is high already. He also endorses 30 brands minimum. His IG real estate is full, his shoot dates (assuming 60 in a year) are full considering his time commitments to cricket," said Sinha.

He added that Kohli may not sign up more brands but will expand his own One8 brand by further licensing into new product and consumer cohorts. "We’ll also see Virat’s digital avatar get a lot more active in segments like gaming and esports," the talent manager added.

Social media primarily serves as a platform for fans, Lulla said. "So, we will continue to be selective when considering associations that involve social media commitments," he added.