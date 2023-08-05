Virat Kohli faces flak for taking a chartered flight: ‘double standards’

Virat Kohli took a chartered flight from the West Indies to India (Image credit: @virat.kohli/Instagram)

Virat Kohli is facing flak for taking a chartered flight to return to India after his brilliant performance in the Test series against the West Indies. Critics have pointed to the adverse environmental impact of chartered flights and their massive carbon footprint -- a single private jet can emit two metric tons of carbon dioxide, according to data from the NGO Transport & Environment.

In the last few years, Kohli, 34, has advised his fans and followers against bursting firecrackers on Diwali to protect the environment. After he shared an Instagram post showing him sitting inside a chartered plane, social media users highlighted his double standards when it comes to environment protection.



In his post, Virat Kohli thanked Global Air Charter Services for organising a special flight for him.

While the comments on his Instagram post were turned off, the picture soon made its way to platforms like Reddit and Twitter, where users criticised the cricketer for taking a chartered flight despite its environmental impact.

“As a Kohli fan, I am so disappointed. Like bro two years ago you were asking people to not burn firecrackers and now you are thanking this private jet company? At least stay consistent in what you do?” wrote one Reddit user.

“Preaches about how we shouldn't waste water on Holi but washes his car with mineral water. Preaches about how we shouldn't burn firecrackers on Diwali but uses a private jet,” another wrote.