Virar hospital fire: Hospital directors booked for culpable homicide

The blaze erupted in the ICU located on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital, a private facility, shortly after 3 am on Friday.

PTI
April 24, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST
Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital in Virar, Maharashtra. (Image: ANI)

After 15 patients were killed in a fire in the early hours of Friday in a hospital in Virar in Palghar district, its directors and management were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences, police said.

A case was registered under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 and 338 (both dealing with rash or negligent act endangering human life) and 38 (acts done by several people in furtherance of common intention) of IPC, a Virar police station official said.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Health #hospital fire #India #Virar fire
first published: Apr 24, 2021 09:24 am

