Viral: Woman catches her doctor looking up how to treat cyst on YouTube

A video making waves online shows a doctor allegedly checking YouTube for information on how to treat a patient. TikToker @isi_lynott filmed her doctor looking up how to treat her cyst on YouTube. Her video has, unsurprisingly, made quite an impression online, having been watched over 5 million times on TikTok.

“Got their MD at YouTube university,” @isi_lynott captioned the TikTok video, which seemingly shows her doctor refreshing her memory online. The clip shows the TikToker looking shocked as her doctor went online to check how to treat her condition.

Her video went viral on TikTok, where it has polarised opinion. While many were surprised at a doctor looking up treatment details online, others assured her that it was natural and normal for healthcare workers to refresh their memory.

“Med student here! Doctors double check things all the time. There’s a LOT of information out there to refresh on,” a viewer wrote.

"When people think doctors are walking encyclopedias and remember all in a blink," said another.

According to the Daily Dot, in the comments section, the patient clarified that her video was made “in good faith”.

“For the last time I appreciate all doctors and nurses and understand that they are not walking encyclopedias this TikTok was just a JOKE!!” she said. “I’m glad she refreshed her memory and helped me the whole time! My friend and I were just laughing that this was happening in front of us.”