Viral video: Wardrobe malfunction makes athlete lose race. Here's what happened

Alberto Nonino said that although the incident appears funny now, however, after he finished the match, he felt "terrible". (Screengrab from video shared by @SanchezdeCastro/Twitter)

An athlete competing at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships, lost a race in which he was leading due to a wardrobe malfunction.

Italy's Alberto Nonino, 18, was competing in the 400-meter of decathlon in Cali, Colombia when the incident took place. He started off well by gaining pace against his competitors, leaving the bystanders under the impression that he might win the race. But, after Nonino crossed the middle lane, he looked uncomfortable, slowed down and was seen reaching down to hold his crotch multiple times.

While viewers did not understand what went wrong, Nonino seemed to allow his to overtake him as he finished last with a time record of 51.57 seconds.

Later, sports journalist David Sanchez de Castro revealed that Nonino became uncomfortable as his penis kept falling out of his shorts while he was running. While he did try to keep it in his pants, but things did not work out.

The 18-year-old took to Instagram after the match to open up about the incident. Calling it an "accident", he requested internet users not to send him links to stories and posts related to it, Daily Mail reported.

“I just want to talk to you a little bit about the rumpus there’s been on blogs and social media in general. I’m conscious it was obviously an accident and I’d like to tell you I’m aware of the reaction and you don’t need to send me the links to the blogs out there,” Nonino stated in an Instagram story.

He added that although the incident appears funny now, however, after he finished the match, he felt "terrible". The athlete added that his family and friends are helping him get over it.