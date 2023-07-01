Viral video: Waiter sets his hand on fire, puts it on food

The video generated several responses, many of whom were amazed at what they had seen. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted by twitter.com/@negar_m1359)

A waiter at a restaurant has become the talk of the town after he set his hands on fire and then spread it all over the food in front of him.

In a video shared on Twitter, the man can be seen standing on the table with food. Then he could be seen taking some of the food in his left hand and pour something over it.

Then he can be seen taking his right hand, which was gloved, over the stove and take fire in his hand. Following that, the waiter could be seen spraying the fire on the food. The man seems relieved that he pull off the act successfully. As per the internet, the technique is called flambéing.

The video generated several responses, many of whom were amazed at what they had seen in the video.

"Noways, surely that flamable liquid is not good for u. Looks entertaining but I'll pass tjo," one user wrote.

"Awesome" and "Very cool, well done!" another user wrote.

While flambeing might look like an exciting activity, it may not be an advisable act to perform without feeling completely sure about the end result. Reportedly, two people died in April and several others were injured after trying to perform the technique.