Viral video: Twitch streamer nearly burns down kitchen during livestream

A Twitch streamer nearly set her kitchen on fire while streaming live for fans. Footage that has gone massively viral online shows Kelly Caron panicking after the dish she was cooking caught fire during her livestream.

Caron, who is known by her username ‘kjanecaron’ online, was searing a steak when the pan began to smoke. The Twitch streamer, who is based out of Miami, Florida, tried to swat the smoke away with her hands, at which she failed. She then removed the steak from the pan, but things only went south from there, presumably because Caron left the oil-soaked pan on the burner.

The greasy pan caught fire and suddenly burst into flames. When Caron, clearly panicking, tried to move the pan to the sink, it only made the flames bigger.

“On s***. F***, f***,” she was heard yelling as the fire grew. “I don’t know what to do, you guys,” she told viewers watching the livestream. “Guys, I don’t know what to do!”

(Disclaimer: Video contains foul language. Viewer discretion advised.)

Her video cut off abruptly after the fire was partially contained. Caron later logged into Instagram to assure her fans she and her kitchen were fine.

“Yes, I’m OK just burned my hand a little and the fire department came,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Her video, meanwhile, has gone massively viral on Twitter, racking up over 7.8 million views and hundreds of disparaging comments. Several Twitter users roasted the Twitch streamer for panicking in a dangerous situation and making it worse.

Caron later took to Twitter to address some of the criticism coming her way. “I’m not experienced with fires, I was panicking and I ran to my neighbors for help. not exactly sure why that clip has warranted so much hate and death threats from strangers but please be kind,” she wrote.