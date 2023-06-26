Tourists chase Tibetan wild ass in Ladakh, causes outrage on Twitter. Viral video

The tourists (left) chasing the Tibetan wild ass (right) in Ladakh. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted by twitter.com/@susantananda3).

Ladakh in northern India has emerged as a popular tourist destination in recent times. While tourists travel to the location to have a relaxed time, some visitors can try to cause harm to those living there.

In a recent video released on Twitter, which has gone viral, tourists can be seen chasing Tibetan wild ass in an speeding car in the desert.

"Tourists chasing Tibetan wild ass in Ladakh. Disgusting," a Twitter user, identified as Susanta Nanda, said while sharing the video.



The video generated several comments, many of whom criticised the behavior and asked for action against the tour operators.

"Tourist like these should be banned for lifetime," one user wrote.

"The Travel Operators who arranges such travels must be booked without any mercy. Then only other Travel Operators (pan India) will not dare to do such things. I believe," another user wrote.

"They should be booked under wildlife act," a third user wrote.

This is not the first time when tourists have displayed behavior of such kind in Ladakh. In a Twitter video released in April 2022, tourists were found driving on the Pangong Tso lake on an Audi which had a Haryana license plate. Two men could be seen hanging out of the sunroof, cheering and screaming.

Many on Twitter had criticised the tourists and called for action to be taken against them.

