Viral video: The moment a news anchor swallowed a fly on live TV

Canadian anchor Farah Nasser is being praised for her composure. (Image credit: @fernandop251/Twitter)

Media professionals often work on the fly. For one news anchor, the expression acquired a literal meaning, as she swallowed a fly on a live news broadcast.

Farah Nasser, an anchor with Canada's Global News, was doing a segment on the catastrophic flooding in Pakistan on August 30 when a fly entered her mouth. She stopped for a second, winced and gulped, and then continued talking.

The moment soon became a talking point on social media. Nasser herself shared a video of it.

"Sharing because we all need a laugh these days," the news anchor tweeted. "I swallowed a fly on air today. (Very much a first world problem given the story I'm introducing)."

Global News, her organisation, also posted the video on its official Twitter handle.

"While introducing a top story during a recording of Global National, anchor Farah Nasser suddenly stopped mid-read to clear her throat after she says she swallowed a fly, but quickly continued," they wrote.

Social media users praised Nasser's composure on TV.



Great composure though @FarahNasser love watching @globalnews here in New Zealand - Keep up the great work and hope the producer gets the team a fly swat for use before you go to air !! — Bryan and Bobby (@bryanandbobby) August 30, 2022

Comedian Stewart Reynolds wrote: "Total pro! Well done."

"And yet, your delivery remained flyless," Ross Lord, a colleague of Nasser, wrote.

Nasser was also cheered on by CNN anchors Victor Blackwell and Alisyn Camerota. They said she deserved the Edward R. Murrow Award, which is counted among the most prestigious honours in news.

This not the first time a fly interrupted someone on TV in Canada. Earlier this month, Ontario politician Doug Ford had swallowed a bug during a press conference, making for another viral moment.