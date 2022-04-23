Viral video: Tesla on autopilot crashes into private jet worth millions

Footage taken at an aviation trade show appears to show a Tesla on autopilot crashing into a private jet worth millions. The video was first shared on Reddit Thursday, but has since spread like wildfire online, racking up millions of views. The Reddit user who posted the video said the crash took place at an event sponsored by aircraft manufacturer Cirrus in Spokane, Washington.

The viral video, captured on a mobile phone, shows a Tesla car driving into a Cirrus Vision jet after being ‘summoned’ by its owner.

The owner was apparently using the ‘Smart Summon’ feature in Tesla which allows Tesla owners to move their vehicles to a location of their choice using their smartphones and GPS navigation. Tesla says that cars using their feature are able to move around obstacles and stop as necessary – but that wasn’t the case in this Reddit video.

“I also drive a Tesla Model Y - but was not the poor soul (with poor decision making abilities) who summoned his Tesla around several expensive aircraft - only to crash it into the most expensive one ($3,500,000)!” said the Reddit user who first shared the footage online.

The video has since made its way to Twitter as well, where it has been viewed nearly 3 million times. It shows the car hitting the tail of the parked airplane and causing it to turn on the tarmac, before coming to a halt.

While people on Reddit speculated that the Vision jet was worth a cool $3.5 million, conflicting reports put its value anywhere around $1.9 million to $2.16 million – still not a paltry sum by any stretch of imagination.

The summon feature is part of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving suite and was rolled out in 2019, but several vehicles using the feature have reportedly been involved in crashes and accidents.