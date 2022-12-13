 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Viral video: Spider crawls out of woman's ear

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2022 / 05:14 PM IST

Internet users were both appalled and impressed with the spider's skills. Some even found it cute.

The spider crawls out of the ear. (Screenshots from video shared by Unilad)

A video of a small spider crawling out of a woman's ear has gone viral on social media. The video shared by Unilad showed light being shone on a woman's ear canal and the eight-eyed creature slowing crawling out towards the light.

Internet users were both appalled and impressed with the insect's skills.

"New fear unlocked," commented one user while another said, "That wasn't removed. Lil bro walked out of there like he pays rent."

Some even found the spider cute. "Hear me out... he's kind of cute," wrote a user. "It's a cute spider... Might as well keep him," added another.

The video came to light days after doctors pulled out flesh-eating maggots from the ear of a man in Portugal. The larvae had eaten away a part of the eardrum.

The 64-year-old had ben experiencing the symptoms for five days. According to a paper published in The New England Journal of Medicine, during a physical examination, the doctors found that "numerous mobile larvae" were blocking the patient's ear canal. They flushed the ear with water and then removed the maggots with ear forceps.