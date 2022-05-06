English
    Viral video shows woman pinned down, forced to take Covid test in China

    As China scrambles to contain a resurgence in Covid cases, disturbing visuals that have emerged online show health workers testing people forcibly.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 06, 2022 / 06:46 PM IST
    A woman is forcibly administered a Covid test in China (Image: S7i5FV0JOz6sV3A/Twitter)

    A woman is forcibly administered a Covid test in China (Image: S7i5FV0JOz6sV3A/Twitter)


    As China scrambles to contain a resurgence in Covid cases, disturbing visuals that have emerged online show health workers testing people forcibly. In one such video that has raked in thousands of views on Twitter, a woman is pinned down by one man while another man administers a Covid test.

    The video shows the woman lying on what appears to be a pavement, a man dressed in a grey T-shirt pinning her down. Screaming and kicking, she seems to be resisting a Covid test. Eventually, another man manages to take a swab sample from her while she is being held down.

    You can watch the clip here.

    The video is among a slew of similar clips that have emerged online since the Chinese government began to take strict steps to tackle a surge in Omicron infections in March.

    In another clip, shared with the caption “Chinese government forcing grandma take a mandatory Covid test,” a group of six men is seen forcing an elderly woman to take the Covid test.

    The authenticity of the videos could not be ascertained. Nor is it clear where they were filmed. The videos have emerged online at a time when China, pursuing a zero-Covid strategy, has placed strict lockdowns in several cities.

    According to one BBC report, Chinese authorities have taken other steps to contain the outbreak, including electronic door alarms to prevent infected people from leaving and forcible evacuation of people from their homes to carry out disinfection.

    Videos online also appear to show authorities breaking into people’s homes to carry out Covid testing by force.



