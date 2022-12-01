Viral video shows entire plane watching FIFA World Cup 2022

The FIFA World Cup fever has gripped fans in full measure – and a video going viral online shows just how much interest the football championship is generating.

The video, originally posted on TikTok, shows almost the entire economy section of an American Airlines flight watching the FIFA World Cup 2022. According to the Independent, the video was posted to TikTok by @danielalacolombiana and has been viewed nearly a million times.

The person filming the video walks down the aisle of the airplane to show the screens of the passengers. Almost every passenger on the plane is seen watching the World Cup, save for one woman. Swipe to watch the video:

This edition of the football tournament is taking place in Qatar and lakhs of fans have flown to the Middle Eastern country to attend it in person.

To ensure that fans do not miss out on any action, several international airlines have begun offering live FIFA coverage on air. The flagship carrier of the host nation, Qatar Airways, will offer Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra so passengers can watch the World Cup live. Emirates and Etihad Airways will also telecast matches on board.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off on November 20 and will run for almost a month as the final takes place on December 18. The matches will take place across 8 stadiums that were constructed or revamped especially for the international tournament.