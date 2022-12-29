On camera, passengers fight, pull hair, slap man on Bangkok-Kolkata flight

The incident happened just before the Thai Smile Airways plane was taxiing to the runway for take-off, (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @YadavMu91727055)

An all-out fight broke on a Thai Smile Airways plane from Bangkok to Kolkata earlier this week, with one passenger pulling another passenger’s hair. A video of the incident is viral since Wednesday.

The 41-second clip begins with two men arguing, with one of them standing in the aisle and the other, standing near a seat. A cabin crew member can be seen trying to pacify them. In seconds, the argument turns ugly and the bespectacled man in the aisle holds the other man by his hair and starts slapping him. Several other men join him and slap the other man multiple times as the Thai Smile Airways cabin crew members try to stop the fight.

“Stop, please stop,” one of the women cabin crew staff says.



The incident happened on December 26 just before the plane was taxiing to the runway for take-off, news agency PTI reported, quoting a passenger who was on the plane. He said that he was worried about his mother who was sitting near the seat where the fight took place.

Later, other passengers and cabin crew pacified the individuals involved, he added.

The Thai Smile Airways video has emerged days after a viral video showed an IndiGo passenger and a woman cabin crew member involved in a heated exchange over the choice of meals on-board a flight from Istanbul to Delhi.

The man was heard telling the crew member, "You are a servant of a passenger", to which she responded, "I am an employee and not your servant… I am not your servant."

India’s top aviation watchdog, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has taken note of the IndiGo incident which has been widely condemned.