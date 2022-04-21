English
    Viral video: Passengers celebrate as US airlines lift mask mandate

    The video emerged online after a federal judge in Florida struck down US President Joe Biden’s mask mandate for airplanes and other public transport.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 21, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST
    A viral video shows passengers cheering the removal of Biden's mask mandate (Image: williamlegate/Twitter)

    A video going viral online shows passengers aboard a US airline cheering after a flight attendant announced that wearing masks on flights is no longer mandatory. Passengers aboard a Delta airlines flight were seen clapping and cheering as a flight attendant announced the removal of the mask mandate.

    The video emerged online after a federal judge struck down US President Joe Biden’s mask mandate for airplanes and other public transport. According to Newsweek, after the ruling, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it would not enforce the mandate and several airlines announced that wearing masks on flights is optional.

    Twitter user William LeGate captured joyous scenes inside a Delta flight as an attendant announced that wearing masks was no longer necessary. “Finally,” one passenger was heard proclaiming.


    The video has gone viral with over 2.2 million views on the microblogging platform.

    In another clip, also viral, an Alaska Air pilot congratulated passengers on the removal of the mask mandate. “Ladies and gentlemen, this is your pilot speaking. This is the most important announcement I’ve ever made. The federal mask mandate is over. Take off your mask if you choose!” read the video caption.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Delta Air #Joe Biden #mask mandate #viral video
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 02:02 pm
