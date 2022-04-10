English
    Viral video: Pakistan's PM candidate Shehbaz Sharif sends mics flying during impassioned speeches

    The video shows extremely animated Shehbaz Sharif flaying his hands around and sending microphones flying mid-speech, on multiple occasions.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 10, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST
    Pakistan's opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Islamabad.

    Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of opposition in Pakistan, and likely to become the next Prime Minister of Pakistan, has a known penchant for quoting revolutionary poetry and making impassionate speeches.

    On Sunday, a TikTok video of a collection of clips from Sharif's speeches went viral on social media. The video shows extremely animated Sharif flaying his hands around and sending microphones flying mid-speech, on multiple occasions.

    The videos turned him into fodder for memes both in India and Pakistan.



    The political turmoil that unfolded weeks ago in Pakistan saw Sharif take charge of the united Opposition. He is the younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The beleaguered older Sharif brother had been jailed on corruption charges in 2017 and is in the UK after being released from jail two years later on medical grounds.

    Read more: Who is Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif's brother likely to succeed Imran Khan as Pakistan PM

    Sharif has served as the chief minister of Punjab for years – a bastion for the family, and is the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N).

    The 70-year-old led the Opposition to oust Khan, a former cricketer-turned-politician, after his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lost majority in the 342-member Assembly last month.



