Video: Pakistani man begs on plane, says he needs money for...

A Pakistani man was seen asking his co-passengers on a plane to donate money

Footage of a flyer asking his co-passengers on a flight to donate money has been widely shared since it emerged online recently. The video shows a Pakistani man asking passengers on a plane to give him money. The man clarifies he is not begging, but rather collecting funds to build a madarsa in Lahore.

In the short clip, the man – dressed in white kurta pajama with a blue jacket – stands in the aisle of the plane as he delivers a speech asking for money. “We are collecting funds to build a madarsa,” he informs his co-passengers. “Should you wish to donate, don’t get up and come to me. I will come to your seat.”



Viral video whereby a Pakistani can be seen begging in a flight; Says I am not a beggar but need money to make a madrasas in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/hUB3ZzVJGn

— Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) July 13, 2023

It is not clear when the video was filmed, but it emerged online two weeks ago. The video gained widespread attention after several accounts posted it on Twitter yesterday. A number of viewers remarked that the video had emerged online at a time when Pakistan is battling an economic crisis, while many others criticised the man asking for money.

Some viewers managed to identify the man as Akhtar Lawa – an internet sensation in Pakistan. Lawa, a businessman and politician, rose to viral fame last year with his quirky videos. He is known for his catchphrase “Lahore Da Pawa, Akhtar Lawa” which means “Akhtar Lawa, the pillar of Lahore,” according to local news websites.