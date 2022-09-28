Viral video of rooftop ‘ghost’ creates panic in Varanasi | Watch

Widely-shared footage of a ghostly figure walking on rooftops has created panic among locals in Varanasi.

Rumours of paranormal activity or a ghost haunting the city of light first emerged when the video surfaced online a few days ago. Filmed it VDA Colony of the Badi Gabi area, it shows a figure in white walking on rooftops. According to Times Now, three similar videos also emerged after the first one went viral and added to the panic.

While some locals in Varanasi dismissed the footage as fake, others were convinced it was real and decided to approach the police.

“It seems to be a fake video but there is a lot of fear among locals, hence we decided to approach the police to investigate the matter to reveal the truth,” said Suresh Singh, a local resident, was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Police has now registered an FIR in the matter and increased its presence in the area where the ghostly figure was sighted.

Ramakant Dubey, inspector, Bhelupur Police Station, said: “There is fear among the people. On their complaint, we have lodged an FIR against unknown persons and have intensified patrolling in the area.”

The city police is also of the opinion that the ghost video is a forgery, with the DCP urging people not to forward such clips.