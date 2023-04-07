Viral video of couple kissing on Delhi metro enrages Twitter, sparks debate on PDA

The couple was filmed kissing inside the Delhi metro. (Image: screengrab from video @Rich_aaaaa/Twitter)

A video of a couple hugging, kissing, and holding each other on a Delhi metro has gone viral on social media. The video has been met with mixed reactions, with some criticizing the couple for engaging in public displays of affection, and others calling out the individuals who filmed and circulated the video without the couple's consent.

The debate on public displays of affection has been ongoing in India for years. In recent times, a number of videos from Delhi metro have hit the headlines, including one of Rhythm Chanana, whose choice of attire drew criticism and counter-criticism.

The video of the couple kissing on the metro was quickly criticized by some on Twitter. However, they were soon called out by others, not just for filming and circulating the couple's video without their consent, but also for getting offended by gestures of love that should be normalized.

One Twitter user wrote, "I hope people kiss daily on the Delhi Metro so that this voyeuristic content goes out of fashion. Mind your own business...or get on Bumble! Holy mother of..."

Another user commented, "Why only Delhi Metro? This should be well-accepted across all the metro (cities) of India now. This is 2023, we live in a global environment. We need to shake off this primitive mindset around kissing & catch up with the rest of the world."



Many others called out the individuals who filmed the couple without their consent, with some pointing out that filming someone without their consent or posting a video of the same is punishable under IPC Section 354 C. However, the issue at hand is more than just breaking the law; it is about a society that cannot even see two young people show affection.

The debate on public displays of affection is a complex one, and while there are arguments on both sides, it is essential to remember that it is not for others to dictate how individuals should express their love. In a society that is rapidly changing, it is time to normalize public displays of affection and respect the privacy and dignity of every individual.