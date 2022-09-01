English
    Viral video of 7 people on a bike raises safety concerns

    Footage of seven people riding on a single bike has raised safety concerns on social media.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
    Screengrabs from video tweeted by @supriyasahuias

    Screengrabs from video tweeted by @supriyasahuias


    Footage of seven people riding on a single bike has raised safety concerns on social media. The viral video was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu two days ago.

    The video opens with a man on a motorcycle and a child seated in front of him. Two women and several other children stand around the bike, waiting to board. One of the women helps a child climb onto the front of the bike. The second woman then sits on the pillion seat with another child on her lap. Finally, the remaining two people also clamber onto the motorcycle and the driver zooms away.

    None of the people on the bike wore a helmet.

    “Speechless,” bureaucrat Supriya Sahu wrote while sharing the clip.


    The video has been viewed more than 3.3 million times on the microblogging platform, where reactions ranged from appalled to amused.

    While many decried the stunt as dangerous, others felt the family probably had financial constraints which forced them to travel in this way. Lack of public transport may also have forced them to travel seven people to a bike, a section of the internet pointed out.




    Still others felt the whole incident was staged to grab eyeballs.

    Many were quick to reprimand those who found the video amusing, while others urged the bureaucrat to “do something about it”- with “it” referring to the state of public transport in the country.
