Viral video of 7 people on a bike raises safety concerns

Screengrabs from video tweeted by @supriyasahuias

Footage of seven people riding on a single bike has raised safety concerns on social media. The viral video was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu two days ago.

The video opens with a man on a motorcycle and a child seated in front of him. Two women and several other children stand around the bike, waiting to board. One of the women helps a child climb onto the front of the bike. The second woman then sits on the pillion seat with another child on her lap. Finally, the remaining two people also clamber onto the motorcycle and the driver zooms away.

None of the people on the bike wore a helmet.

“Speechless,” bureaucrat Supriya Sahu wrote while sharing the clip.

The video has been viewed more than 3.3 million times on the microblogging platform, where reactions ranged from appalled to amused.

While many decried the stunt as dangerous, others felt the family probably had financial constraints which forced them to travel in this way. Lack of public transport may also have forced them to travel seven people to a bike, a section of the internet pointed out.



Speaks volumes of the manner in which prosperity of the Nation's stakeholders has been robbed by the corrupt nexus btw bureaucrats & politicians of our land. Truly a sorry state of affairs being showcased as 'Speechless'https://t.co/9ipVoMduC8 August 30, 2022





If he can afford a 80k bike n so many kids, i am sure taking a bus or auto wldnt be life threatening. It's about choices, can't blame stupidity of some as Govt failure.

— Sandyspeaks (@sandeeplodaya) August 31, 2022



Ma'am nobody wants to travel like this, we don't have proper transport system, they don't have Car, driver with red beacon waiting at the order, buses are in pathetic condition, the tickets are too high, the waiting for Public transport is Not available in 40% of routes in India. — Manu (@mshahi0024) August 31, 2022





This type of video intentionally made to post in social https://t.co/YZB3haj0ba this type of situation no one can drive bike.

— Bijan Kumar Panigrahi (@BijanPanigrahi) August 30, 2022

Still others felt the whole incident was staged to grab eyeballs.Many were quick to reprimand those who found the video amusing, while others urged the bureaucrat to “do something about it”- with “it” referring to the state of public transport in the country.