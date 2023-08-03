Viral video: Mumbai student dances his way to stage at graduation, nearly denied degree

The Mumbai student danced his way to the stage at his convocation ceremony. (Image credit: Screengrab from video Instagrammed by arya_kothari)

Arya Kothari nearly missed out on getting his graduation certificate at Mumbai’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies after he decided to do something whacky on stage. Luckily, he managed to get the certificate along with some internet fame.

At the otherwise serious convocation ceremony held late last month, Kothari danced his way to the dais, singing the hit Bollywood song, “Tenu leke”, from Salman Khan-starrer “Salaam-E-Ishq”. However, the senior leadership of the institute on stage was unimpressed with the student’s stunt, with pro vice chancellor Dr Sharad Mhaiskar telling him, “We’re not going to give you (the certificate).”

“I am very sorry, sir,” the student tells him, with a smile.

“This is a very formal function,” a senior professor says.

“You cannot do this ahead, again,” Dr Mhaiskar says, handing out the certificate. This was followed by loud cheers from the audience as Kothari receives the certificate and walks away with a smile.

The Instagram Reels video, cheekily titled “dancing through life”, has got over 15 million views.

Milind Thatte, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Health Limited, was the chief guest for the convocation.

Earlier this year, a student in the United States was denied her diploma after she danced her way to the stage on her graduation day.

In a video released on Twitter, the student, who was identified as Hafsah Abdur-Rahman from Philadelphia High School for Girls, was seen dancing on the stage with a bouquet of flowers as she proceeded to collect her degree.

As the girl approached the principal, who was holding the student's diploma, the principal lifted her arm and asked the student to go back to her seat. The principal put the girl's diploma into a basket which was lying next to her.