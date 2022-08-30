Viral video: Man makes narrow escape as train runs over bike

Screengrab from the viral video shared by @sandeep_suga on Twitter)

A video of a man in UP escaping just seconds before being hit by a train has gone viral on social media. The biker was seen crossing the tracks with a few other motorists and pedestrians even as another train was running on a parallel track.

When the man was halfway across the tracks, his bike got stuck. With the train approaching, the man was seen desperately tried to pull the bike to safety before abandoning it at the last second and rushing to safety.

The incident happened at a railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah last week and was captured on security camera.



Etawah*

The result of haste even after the closure of the railway gate

The bike rider's life was saved by a difference of seconds, the bike got crushed

The bike came in front of the Jharkhand Swarna Jayanti train in Etawah, UP, pic.twitter.com/RByD1WVI1d

— BHARAT GHANDAT (@BHARATGHANDAT2) August 29, 2022

The footage showed the bike being smashed to smithereens as Jharkhand Swarna Jayanti Express sped over it.

A similar incident was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj earlier this year. In February, a video of another biker narrowly escaping being crushed by a train had gone viral.

In the clip, the biker could be seen riding over the railway tracks before stopping abruptly after noticing the approaching train, ditching his vehicle at the last moment to make a run for his life. The man also appeared to have sustained injuries from the incident.